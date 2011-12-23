MILAN Dec 23 Parmalat said on Friday a U.S. appeal court had affirmed a lower court's decision rejecting its claim against Citigroup in a case connected with the collapse of the Italian diary group in 2003.

The decision by the New Jersey Appellate Division also awards to Citibank claims for $364 million, it said in a statement.

Parmalat added that Citigroup will have to present the U.S. court decision with the bankruptcy court in Parma, where the Italian company is based.

Parmalat said it reserved the right to examine options for a further appeal.