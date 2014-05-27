MILAN May 27 An Italian appeals court on
Tuesday ended a legal dispute against French food giant Lactalis
over a costly U.S. acquisition by its Italian subsidiary
Parmalat.
Dairy group Parmalat, which suffered a spectacular financial
collapse in 2003, was taken over by Lactalis in 2011. The
following year, Parmalat agreed to buy Lactalis American Group,
the U.S. subsidiary of Lactalis, for $904 million.
The move angered minority investors who accused management
of acting in the parent company's interest by using Parmalat's
treasure chest to lower its debt via the acquisition of LAG.
Some minority shareholders said Parmalat had overpaid for
LAG and the acquisition became the focus of a lengthy legal
inquiry by prosecutors in Parma, who demanded at one point the
complete overhaul of the entire board.
In the latest twist of the saga, the entire board of
Parmalat resigned in February, a move largely seen as an attempt
to defuse the prosecutors' legal challenge.
"The Bologna Court of Appeal has declared the termination of
the disputed matter and rejected all the applications made by
the public prosecutor's office," Parmalat said in a statement on
Tuesday.
There is no higher level of judgment for the case, Parmalat
said.
(Reporting by Lisa Jucca, editing by David Evans)