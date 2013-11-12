BRIEF-Menswear maker Youngor sees net profit down in Q1 after preliminary 2016 profit fall
PARMA, Italy Nov 12 An Italian court said on Monday it could not prove that Parmalat's acquisition of LAG, a North American cheesemaking unit of French parent Lactalis, had damaged the Italian dairy group, thus rejecting a prosecutors' request to scrap the deal.
The court also rejected a request to remove the whole board of Parmalat, majority-owned by Lactalis, ruling instead that only one board member should leave.
Parmalat agreed in 2012 to buy Lactalis American Group (LAG) in a deal initially valued $904 million. The move angered minority shareholders, who accused Parmalat's management of acting in the parent company's interest by overpaying for LAG.
A judicial source said prosecutors would appeal against the court ruling. (Reporting by Valentina Accardo, Writing by Lisa Jucca)
