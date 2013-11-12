PARMA, Italy Nov 12 An Italian court said on Monday it could not prove that Parmalat's acquisition of LAG, a North American cheesemaking unit of French parent Lactalis, had damaged the Italian dairy group, thus rejecting a prosecutors' request to scrap the deal.

The court also rejected a request to remove the whole board of Parmalat, majority-owned by Lactalis, ruling instead that only one board member should leave.

Parmalat agreed in 2012 to buy Lactalis American Group (LAG) in a deal initially valued $904 million. The move angered minority shareholders, who accused Parmalat's management of acting in the parent company's interest by overpaying for LAG.

A judicial source said prosecutors would appeal against the court ruling. (Reporting by Valentina Accardo, Writing by Lisa Jucca)