By Valentina Accardo
PARMA, Italy, June 19 A court-appointed
commissioner has recommended Italian dairy group Parmalat cut
the price it paid to its parent company Lactalis to acquire its
North American cheesemaking division by $151 million, a move
that will please minority shareholders.
Parmalat, which is 83-percent owned by French dairy
firm Lactalis, initially agreed last year to buy Lactalis
American Group (LAG) from the parent for $904 million, a move
that angered minority shareholders who accused management of
acting in the parent company's interest by overpaying.
Last month, Parmalat cut the price of the deal to $774
million to take into account lower 2012 earnings. However,
minority shareholders want the price cut further. The
acquisition has been the focus of a legal inquiry.
According to a confidential court report seen by Reuters,
commissioner Angelo Manaresi recommended cutting the price
further to $623.15, based on a multiple of 7.65 times its EBITDA
(earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation).
His report has been handed over to a Parma-based judge that
is to rule on the legality of the LAG acquisition.
The acquisition has already taken place, so cutting the
price would mean Lactalis would have to refund money to
Parmalat.
Parmalat said in a statement late Wednesday it had no
comment for the moment.
"Parmalat is disappointed about the publication of a
confidential document that has not yet been examined by its
board, which has been called for a meeting on June 24," the
dairy company said.
Parmalat, known for its long-life milk and with operations
spanning from Canada to Australia, imploded in December 2003 in
a multi-billion dollar accounting scandal.
In the years that followed, it was rebuilt by former boss
Enrico Bondi. Two years ago, Lactalis bought it in a 3.8 billion
euro ($5.1 billion) deal that created the world's biggest dairy
group and moved the centre of power at Parmalat away from its
sleepy but wealthy provincial home of Collecchio.
Since Lactalis acquired its 83 percent stake, Parmalat's
profitability has risen, helped by tight cost control and the
closure of three Italian plants.
The Lactalis-controlled Parmalat board has however faced
criticism for turning more than half of Parmalat's 1.5 billion
euros of liquidity over to the parent to buy LAG, which markets
President brie and Sorrento mozzarella in the United States.
Italian investment bank Mediobanca, which gave a
fairness opinion of the LAG purchase price, declined to comment.
LAG helped to lift Parmalat's first-quarter earnings by 25
percent thanks to its higher-value cheese products, offering
better returns than the 1.0-1.5 percent from holding cash.
