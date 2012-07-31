MILAN, July 31 Italy's biggest dairy group Parmalat confirmed its targets for 2012 after reporting a 7.8 percent increase in net profit in the first half of the year driven by more sales in emerging markets and higher margins in the group's core regions.

Parmalat, controlled by French cheesemaker Lactalis, said on Tuesday net revenue rose 6.1 percent to 2.28 billion euros in the first half, helped by higher sales in Australia, Russia and Africa.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) gained 9.4 percent to 163.3 million euros.

"Increases in sales prices implemented last year in the group's main countries and higher sales volumes in Australia, Russia and Africa account for most of this improvement," the company said in a statement.

Parmalat reported a 4.4 percent revenue increase at 4.5 billion euros in 2011, with an EBITDA of 374.1 million euros. (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio)