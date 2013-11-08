MILAN Nov 8 Italian dairy group Parmalat on Friday reported a 4.6 percent rise in nine-month core earnings, boosted by sales in Latin America, Australia and Africa and higher list prices, and confirmed its guidance for the full year.

Parmalat, majority-owned by French cheese maker Lactalis, said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the nine months ended September rose to 292 million euros ($391 million), while net revenues increased 4.9 percent to 3.87 billion euros.

Net profit rose 13.6 percent to 159.6 million euros, Parmalat added.

The company confirmed it expects full-year net revenues to grow by about 3 percent and EBITDA by about 5 percent compared with last year.

Shares in the group were up 2.2 percent at 2.49 euros at 1521 GMT.

($1 = 0.7472 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Isla Binnie)