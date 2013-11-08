MILAN Nov 8 Italian dairy group Parmalat
on Friday reported a 4.6 percent rise in nine-month
core earnings, boosted by sales in Latin America, Australia and
Africa and higher list prices, and confirmed its guidance for
the full year.
Parmalat, majority-owned by French cheese maker Lactalis,
said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) for the nine months ended September rose
to 292 million euros ($391 million), while net revenues
increased 4.9 percent to 3.87 billion euros.
Net profit rose 13.6 percent to 159.6 million euros,
Parmalat added.
The company confirmed it expects full-year net revenues to
grow by about 3 percent and EBITDA by about 5 percent compared
with last year.
Shares in the group were up 2.2 percent at 2.49 euros at
1521 GMT.
($1 = 0.7472 euros)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Isla Binnie)