(Corrects headline to show EBITDA fell, not rose)

MILAN, March 7 Italian dairy group Parmalat said on Friday its profit rose 172 percent to 221 million euros ($306.35 million) in 2013, and confirmed its sales and earnings guidance for 2014.

Parmalat said core earnings fell 1.6 percent to 437.2 million euros while net revenues rose 2.4 percent to 5.35 billion euros.

Parmalat confirmed its outlook for 2014, saying sales and EBITDA would rise 3 percent at "constant exchange rates and scope of consolidation, excluding and excluding the effects of hyperinflation".

Parmalat said it would pay a dividend of 0.029 euros per share.

