BRIEF-Intersport Polska Q1 prelim. revenue down 12.5 pct yoy
* Q1 prelim. revenue 48.3 million zlotys ($12.21 million), down 12.5 pct year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9558 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MILAN May 15 Italian dairy group Parmalat said on Thursday net profit fell 14.5 percent to 47.7 million euros ($65.4 million) in the first quarter, adding its results had been hit by foreign exchange effects and a marked increase in the price of milk.
Parmalat said it maintained its outlook for 2014, guiding for group sales and core earnings (EBITDA) to rise 3 percent each at "constant exchange rates and perimeter, excluding the effects of hyperinflation".
Net revenue fell 3.2 percent to 1.19 billion euros in a first quarter which faced tough comparison with positive results in the same period a year ago, Parmalat said.
($1 = 0.7294 Euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Danilo Masoni)
MOSCOW, April 18 Russia's largest home electronics retailer, M.video, expects sales to rebound in the second quarter after a drop in the first three months of the year, Alexander Tynkovan, the company's president, told Reuters.