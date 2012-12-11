MILAN Dec 11 Italy's financial police said on
Tuesday they were searching the offices of dairy group Parmalat
and its owner, French cheesemaker Lactalis, as part of
a criminal probe into Parmalat's acquisition of Lactalis
American Group.
Police said in a statement they were also searching the
offices of PriceWaterhouseCoopers, Mediobanca and a
lawyers' firm.
Prosecutors in the northern city of Parma have raised
allegations of embezzlement in the probe, which centres on
suspected irregularities in a deal that saw Parmalat agree to
buy Lactalis American Group for more than $900 million in May.
Italy's market regulator Consob has questioned the use of
part of Parmalat's 1.5 billion-euro cash pile to finance the
acquisition, which was completed in July.
Lactalis took control of Parmalat in a 4.3 billion-euro
($5.6 billion) takeover last year.
($1 = 0.7736 euros)
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Danilo Masoni)