MILAN Feb 13 Calisto Tanzi, the founder
of Italian dairy group Parmalat now controlled by
France's Lactalis, is in a Parma hospital in a serious
condition, his lawyer Giampiero Biancolella said on Monday.
The 73-year-old Tanzi was running Parmalat when the group
went bankrupt in 2003 in a scandal dubbed "Europe's Enron", in
reference to the former firm at the centre of the largest
corporate collapse in U.S. history.
Parmalat, one of Europe's biggest financial scandals,
buckled in 2003 under a 14 billion euros ($18.50 billion) hole
in its accounts, wiping out the savings of over 100,000 small
investors, including pensioners.
Tanzi, once one of Italy's leading businessmen, was
sentenced in December 2010 to 18 years imprisonment on charges
of fraudulent bankruptcy and criminal conspiracy.
Tanzi, who has suffered from heart problems in the past, had
been in prison since last May, after a separate 10-year sentence
received for market rigging had been commuted to eight years.
From a single pasteurisation plant opened in 1961, Tanzi
built Parmalat into a global food group via a string of
acquisitions worldwide, many of them in the 1990s.
Tanzi also invested family cash in high-profile businesses
ranging from holiday villages to top-flight soccer club Parma,
appointing his children to run many of them.
($1 = 0.7566 euros)
