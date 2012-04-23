BOLOGNA, Italy, April 23 An Italian appeal court
slightly trimmed to 17 years and 10 months a jail sentence for
disgraced Parmalat founder Calisto Tanzi for driving
his dairy products empire to financial collapse in 2003,
Europe's biggest corporate bankruptcy at the time.
The prison sentence, which was 18 years in a previous
verdict, is one of the harshest ever issued in Italy, where jail
terms for white-collar crimes are rare.
Italy-based Parmalat, which was bought by France's Lactalis
last year, buckled under a 14-billion-euro ($18.5
billion)accounting hole that wiped out the savings of more than
100,000 small investors who had bet on its investment-grade
bonds.
Tanzi, who was Parmalat's chief executive at the time, was
found guilty on charges of fraudulent bankruptcy and criminal
conspiracy in the scandal dubbed "Europe's Enron".
Prosecutors had pressed for an additional three months in
prison for the 73-year-old Tanzi, while his lawyer had asked for
him to be acquitted.
($1 = 0.7571 euros)
