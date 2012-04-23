By Stephen Jewkes
| BOLOGNA, April 23
BOLOGNA, April 23 An Italian appeal court shaved
two months from an 18-year jail sentence for disgraced Parmalat
founder Calisto Tanzi for spearheading the
14-billion-euro ($18.5 billion) collapse of his dairy products
empire in a scandal dubbed "Europe's Enron".
The sentence is one of the harshest ever issued in Italy,
where jail terms for white-collar crimes are rare.
The maker of long-life milk and fruit juices, now owned by
France's Lactalis, buckled in December 2003 under a massive
accounting hole that wiped out the savings of more than 100,000
small investors in its highly-rated corporate bonds.
Tanzi, a billionaire who was Parmalat's chief executive at
the time, was found guilty on charges of fraudulent bankruptcy
and criminal conspiracy over what was then Europe's biggest
corporate bankruptcy.
He was not in court to hear the appeal court decision
reducing his jail term to 17 years and 10 months from 18 years.
"We will appeal the verdict in Italy's highest court,"
Tanzi's lawyer Fabio Belloni told Reuters.
Prosecutors had pressed for a slight extension of the prison
sentence for the 73-year-old entrepreneur, who is already in
jail. His lawyer had asked for Tanzi, who suffers from serious
heart problems, to be acquitted.
Italy-based Parmalat became a major global player in the
dairy food sector thanks to its pioneering of long-life milk in
the 1960s. It owns several well-known global brands such as
Santal fruit juices.
Parmalat's accounting scandal erupted at the end of 2003
when it revealed that a Cayman Island bank account supposedly
holding $4 billion did not exist. Management sought bankruptcy
protection, and prosecutors launched a criminal fraud probe.
Despite its investment-grade credit rating, concerns had
swirled in the run-up to Parmalat's collapse over its failure to
explain why it did not use the abundant cash shown on its
balance sheet to slash debt.
The appeal court in Bologna also cut to just below 10 years
from 14 years a prison sentence for former Parmalat Chief
Financial Officer Fausto Tonna, a major figure behind the fraud.
Parmalat was restructured and relisted on the Milan bourse
in 2005. It has recouped more than 2 billion euros from
settlements with banks including U.S. investment banks Morgan
Stanley and Merrill Lynch, now part of Bank of America.