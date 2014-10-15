By Sven Nordenstam and Freya Berry
| STOCKHOLM/LONDON
STOCKHOLM/LONDON Oct 15 European private equity
firm CVC is in exclusive talks to acquire Finnish
insulation material maker Paroc, two sources familiar with the
matter said on Wednesday.
Reuters reported in August that CVC had submitted
first-round bids for the asset along with TPG, Nordic
Capital, BC Partners and Cinven, with bids valuing the
company between 700 and 750 million euros ($950 million).
Lazard has been running the sale for Paroc, which is
owned by a consortium of banks and institutional investors,
after being taken over by its lenders from Bahrain-based
investment firm Arcapita in 2009.
CVC declined to comment. Lazard and Paroc were not
immediately available to comment.
Paroc had core earnings (EBITDA) of 76.6 million euros in
2013. A price of 700 million euros would value it at 9.1 times
earnings. Paroc's closest listed peer Rockwool is
currently trading at 6.1 times earnings.
Paroc has been banking on Russia to provide growth. The
country accounted for 8.3 percent of the company's revenues last
year and it is ramping up production there this year.
The company raised 430 million euros of senior secured
high-yield bonds in May that included a portability clause,
which allows the debt to stay in place after a change in
ownership, lessening the need for CVC to raise fresh debt.
Paroc's bond left the company with 5.2 times total debt to
adjusted earnings before interest tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA), and the clause allows the business to be
sold in the first two years if this leverage threshold is not
exceeded.
When the bond was issued, Paroc said that it expected to
purchase half of its coke from Ukrainian sources in 2014. It
also intended to supply its Russian business solely with
Ukrainian coke, primarily from Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine, a
region particularly affected by the conflict.
