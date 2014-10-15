By Sven Nordenstam and Freya Berry
| STOCKHOLM/LONDON
STOCKHOLM/LONDON Oct 15 European private equity
firm CVC is in exclusive talks to acquire Finnish
insulation material maker Paroc, two sources familiar with the
matter said on Wednesday.
Reuters reported in August that CVC had submitted
first-round bids for the asset along with TPG, Nordic
Capital, BC Partners and Cinven, with bids valuing the
company between 700 and 750 million euros ($950 million).
Lazard has been running the sale for Paroc, which is
owned by a consortium of banks and institutional investors,
after being taken over by its lenders from Bahrain-based
investment firm Arcapita in 2009.
CVC declined to comment. Lazard and Paroc were not
immediately available to comment.
(Reporting by Freya Berry, editing by Louise Heavens)