* Q4 adj EPS from cont ops $0.78 vs est $0.75

* Q4 rev $253.6 mln vs est $230.4 mln

Feb 28 Generic drugmaker Par Pharmaceutical Companies' fourth-quarter profit beat analysts' estimates, helped by a rise in net product sales.

October-December income from continuing operations rose to $31.3 million, or 85 cents a share, from $17.6 million, or 48 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter.

Excluding transaction-related costs and certain tax items, the company earned 78 cents a share.

Revenue rose 18 percent to $253.6 million.

However, sales of the company's key blood pressure drug, Metoprolol, fell 16 percent sequentially to $56.4 million, as the company was forced to lower prices in the wake of increased competition.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 75 cents a share on revenue of $230.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey-based company closed at $37.90 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.