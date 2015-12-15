LONDON, Dec 15 (IFR) - Apax is looking to raise 1.2bn in
leveraged loans and high-yield bonds to back its bid for Spanish
theme park operator Parques Reunidos, according to banking
sources.
The sources said that Apax is preferred bidder for the
company, which private equity owner Arle Capital is looking to
sell. Arle is keen to wrap up a sale before the Spanish general
election on December 20, Reuters reported in October.
Sources said the debt package would leave Parques Reunidos
with a 5.75x net debt to Ebitda ratio. It consists of a
900m-equivalent secured Term Loan B and 300m of unsecured
high-yield bonds.
One source said that the term loan would be split into euros
and US dollars, although a large institutional investor has
agreed to take all of the dollar tranche.
Another source said that Credit Suisse is in line to lead
the debt financing.
A spokesman from Credit Suisse declined to comment, as did a
spokesman from Apax.
(Reporting by Robert Smith; Editing by Philip Wright)