UPDATE 1-DBS reports steady Q1 net profit, wealth management outperforms
* Impact of softer S$ interest rates offset by higher loan volumes
MADRID Oct 21 Four investment firms have submitted indicative bids for Spanish theme park operator Parques Reunidos, in a deal which could realise a 2 billion euro ($2.27 billion) exit for private equity owner Arle Capital, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
London-based Advent and Apax have both bid for the Madrid-based company, as have U.S. funds Carlyle and KSL Capital Partners, which specialises in the hospitality industry.
The bidders were asked to submit tentative bids by Friday 16 Oct., the sources said, adding that Arle is keen to wrap up a deal before the Spanish general elections in December.
Arle, Carlyle and Advent declined to comment. Apax and KSL were not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Freya Berry, Pamela Barbaglia and Andrés González; editing by Robert Hetz)
* Impact of softer S$ interest rates offset by higher loan volumes
May 2 William Blair & Company has agreed to pay $4.5 million to settle charges of payment errors and disclosure failure, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday.