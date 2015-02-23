MADRID/LONDON Feb 23 The private equity owners
of Parques Reunidos have put on ice plans to sell the Spanish
zoo, marine and water park operator that could have valued the
business at about 2 billion euros, six sources familiar with the
matter said on Monday.
Offers for the company, which is owned by UK-based private
equity fund Arle Capital, came short of the owner's price
expectations, the sources said, the second time owners have had
to call off plans for this reason in five years.
Arle Capital said the theme park had not been put up for
sale.
"No bank has been mandated to sell the business, there has
been no sale process and nor will there be one for the
foreseeable future," Ben Foster, a spokesperson for Arle Capital
at Pendomer Communications said.
Madrid-based Parques Reunidos operates 72 amusement and
theme parks, water parks, marine life centres and zoos around
the world including Italy's Mirabilandia, France's Aquasplash
and the Miami Seaquarium, which it bought in July this year.
Parques struggled through the financial crisis as
recession-hit consumers cut back on spending. Arle tried to sell
the group in 2010 but dropped the process after receiving low
bids.
That year, Arle was spun out of failed fund Candover
Capital, a leading UK private equity fund which became a
high-profile casualty of the financial crisis.
One of the sources said Arle had now decided to put off the
sale until next year at least.
Spain has been touted as an attractive opportunity for
equity investors as it firmly puts a recession behind it to
record one of the highest economic growth rates in the euro
zone.
Earlier this month, airports operator AENA floated
a stake in a heavily-subscribed initial public offering and
shares have risen over 30 percent since then.
In 2013, U.S. buyout firm KKR bought a 49.9 percent
stake in another Spanish amusement park operator, PortAventura,
for more than 200 million euros. Italian private equity firm
Investindustrial, which first invested in PortAventura in 2009,
kept 50.1 percent of the business.
(Editing by Julien Toyer)