By Lynn Stuart Parramore
Feb 25 After sailing to victory in Nevada and
South Carolina and leaving the political establishment
gobsmacked, Donald Trump has predicted that he will not only nab
the GOP presidential nomination, but deliver the largest voter
turnout in history. Typical trumpery perhaps, but the blustery
billionaire is now closer to the White House than many people
would have imagined. With breathtaking speed, he has rewritten
the rules of campaigning while holding up a middle finger to Fox
News, Republican elders and even the pope. He says things nobody
else dares say - from expressing support for fans who roughed up
a Black Lives Matter protester to maligning Senator John
McCain's military record.
His reality is becoming America's. Do we have the
Kardashians, in part, to thank?
With their cartoonish appearances - Trump with his buoyant
hair and Kim Kardashian with her outlandish curves - both seem
characters from a storybook. They are the king and queen of an
American Dreamland, all the more important now that the American
Dream has become fantasy for so many people. In an era of
growing inequality and foreclosed futures, people can't get what
they need, much less what they want.
In a better system, those who take advantage of a rigged
set-up wouldn't be seen as heroes. But when there seems no hope
of transformation, watching celebrities who float free from any
kind of social responsibility becomes hypnotically compelling.
Not only can you be famous doing nothing of value for society,
you can even be president! How awesome is that?
Trump and Kardashian have both acted as barometers for how
far a person can go and how low a culture can sink. Trump was
famous, of course, long before the Kardashians. He was the
poster boy for 1980s excess, just as Kardashian became the
emblem of same in the naughts. He started grabbing media
attention during his ill-fated ownership of a football team,
which he ran into the ground while seducing the press with his
outlandish claims and boisterous personality. Trump learned then
to present himself as the biggest and the best at everything -
bankruptcies and business blunders be damned. He may have ridden
to success on a train of tax breaks and government largesse, but
he became adept at styling himself as the emblem of the free
market.
The temporal bridge between Trump and Kardashian is the
1990s - the decade in which reality television exploded, making
people with no special talents wildly famous. The shows were
loudly denounced as signals of American cultural enfeeblement,
but the more the critics sniffed, the more the ratings soared.
Trump and the Kardashians perfected the genre. The
Apprentice, hosted by Trump from its inception in January 2004
until 2015, presented the mogul interviewing, and gleefully
dismissing, job candidates and went on to become one of the
most-watched programs on NBC. In 2007, Keeping Up with the
Kardashians flooded American living rooms with what looked like
fly-on-the-wall glimpses of the lives of the Kardashian-Jenner
family, mainly the antics of daughters Khloe, Kourtney and Kim.
That program became one of the longest-running reality shows in
TV history, with the 11th season airing last fall.
Reality stars aren't supposed to elevate us or educate us.
They are there to entertain us. So Candidate Trump need not
concern himself with the minute details of foreign policy or
healthcare. He only has to say, "It's going to be very big. It's
going to be very special," to have the crowd cheer. Kim
Kardashian never went to college, but she can make the news
instantly whether she is demonstrating how to achieve maximum
cleavage or tweeting semi-literate statements about the 1915
Armenian genocide.
Trump and Kardashian share the values of opportunism,
image-obsession and materialism, but where they really rise
above the celebrity pack is their knack for making oodles of
money simply telling the world how awesome they are. And being
rich. In 2015, Kardashian ranked 33rd on Forbes' roster of the
world's highest paid celebrities. With $52.5 million in
earnings, she beat out both Oscar-winning actress Jennifer
Lawrence and former Beatle Paul McCartney. Trump placed 121st on
the Forbes 400 list of the wealthiest people on Earth the same
year, with a pile estimated at $4.5 billion.
Surely something magical happens in the rarefied air at that
stratospheric level of wealth and fame. Inanity can magically
transform into insight; solipsism into social concern; ridicule
into reverence. The only skills required to keep the American
public's attention are self-promotion and conspicuous
consumption. Peers of this realm get a certain immunity from
criticism and a pass on gaffes. Exaggeration becomes truth, or,
as Trump himself artfully puts it, "truthful hyperbole."
Garish taste and questionable credentials become emblems of
connection to ordinary people. Despite a dwelling that looks
like the fevered dream of a French monarch, Trump has been
called the "people's billionaire" and is considered by many a
populist. Celebrity watchers love to remind us that Kardashian
is just a "regular girl." She has a daughter! She hangs with her
family! Her lack of talent - unless you consider taking photos
of your rear end for Instagram a talent - dissolves in the
public fascination for such mundane activities as taking endless
selfies (we all take selfies!), even when she is shelling out
$827,000 on gold-plated toilets.
Reality stars are special kinds of celebrities. Not only do
they distract viewers from what's missing in their lives as we
follow their every move, their association with a genre that
ostensibly documents unscripted situations lures viewers into
imagining that they are more "real" than other celebrities. They
suspend viewers' disbelief more than professional actors, so
when they fabricate reality out of whole cloth, the public might
just buy it. They seem extra-intimate because they come to
viewers apparently unfiltered.
Reality TV thrives on high drama, outsized personalities and
loud-mouthed conflicts, so when we see a person linked to the
form, we expect and accept these things as par for the course.
That's why Trump can get away with denigrating Fox News' Megyn
Kelly on the air during a debate. Former Florida Governor Jeb
Bush could not. The rules are different.
Kardashian and Trump appear to represent a kind of
capitalist abundance and freedom. What they really signify,
however, is the imprisonment of the self and a future of further
restricted possibilities.
When our connections to each other fall away and our
self-absorption intensifies, Americans' chances to act
collectively to redefine the terms of our lives diminishes.
Trump's loud talk of building walls and roughing up those who
get in the way is really the whisper of an authoritarian future
where the freedom and abundance are reserved for elites who will
protect their privileges at any cost.
The real wall will be around us - to keep us in our place.
And we will have helped build our new reality.
