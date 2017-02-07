BRIEF-Founders Advantage reports qtrly diluted loss per share of $0.04
* Founders Advantage releases Q1 2017 results; investee revenues increase year over year, earnings reflect normal seasonality
Feb 7 U.S. oil and gas producer Parsley Energy Inc said on Tuesday it would buy certain assets in the oil-rich Permian basin from a privately owned company for about $2.8 billion.
The acreage, which is being bought from Double Eagle Energy Permian LLC, will add about 71,000 net acres to Parsley's Midland basin acreage portfolio, bringing total Permian Basin net acreage to about 227,000 acres, the company said. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
May 30 Gold held steady early on Tuesday as easing Asian stock markets and geopolitical concerns helped the yellow metal hover close to one-month peaks. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,268.36 per ounce at 0105 GMT. * U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,267.80 an ounce * The euro came under pressure on Tuesday after a media report that Greece may forego its next bailout payment if creditors cannot strike a debt relief deal,