TEL AVIV, June 3 Hutchison Whampoa of
Hong Kong is in advanced talks to acquire control of Scailex
, the parent company of Israeli mobile phone operator
Partner Communications .
Suny Electronic Inc, the parent company of
Scailex, said on Sunday that in parallel to the sale, it would
acquire Scailex's operations for the import and sale in Israel
of Samsung handsets.
"As of the date of this announcement, no binding agreement
has been signed and there is no certainty that such an agreement
will be signed," Suny said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock
Exchange.
Hutchison sold a controlling stake in Partner, Israel's
second-largest mobile phone operator, to Scailex for $1.38
billion, or $17.50 a share, in 2009. Scailex and Suny are
controlled by Israeli businessman Ilan Ben-Dov.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)