* Scailex says agreement could be reached within hours
* Partner shares up 2.5 pct in Tel Aviv
TEL AVIV, June 4 A deal for Hutchison Whampoa
of Hong Kong to acquire control of Scailex,
the parent of Israeli mobile phone operator Partner
Communications, is expected to be signed within hours,
Scailex said on Monday.
"The company clarifies that negotiations are advanced and
the company estimates an agreement will be signed in the coming
hours," Scailex said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock
Exchange.
"Until the start of trade tomorrow morning the company will
report whether or not a deal has been signed."
Scailex's parent company Suny Electronic Inc had
said on Sunday that talks were taking place.
Hutchison sold a controlling stake in Partner,
Israel's second-largest mobile phone operator, to Scailex for
$1.38 billion, or $17.50 a share, in 2009. That is well above
Partner's closing price of $4.49 on Nasdaq on Friday.
The purchase price included $1.08 billion in cash and a
secured debt instrument of $300 million.
Scailex had expected to finance the loan with dividend
payments from Partner. But Partner, which has seen its profit
fall sharply, last paid a dividend in the third quarter of 2011.
Shares in Partner were up 2.4 percent to 18.22 shekels in
morning trade in Tel Aviv.
Partner, which operates under the Orange brand name, and its
rivals have come under pressure in the past year from increased
competition and regulatory changes.
The government forced mobile operators to slash fees they
charge each other to connect calls and to scrap exit fines for
customers. The government also issued new licences to create
more competition and push prices down in a market dominated for
more than 12 years by three groups.
Debt-laden Scailex is the sole importer of Samsung mobile
handsets in Israel. Suny said it would acquire Scailex's import
activities for Samsung phones in parallel to Hutchinson buying
control of Scailex.
Scailex holds 44.54 percent of Partner's shares, worth 1.2
billion shekels ($308 million). Scailex and Suny are controlled
by Israeli businessman Ilan Ben-Dov.
($1 = 3.9 shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)