* Hutchison to pay $125 mln for 75 pct of Scailex
* Scailex to sell Samsung import business to Suny for $100
mln
* Repayment of Hutchison's $300 mln loan to Scailex delayed
3 years
* Hutchison plans to name Partner's former CEO as chairman
(Adds quote from Hutchison call, new chairman, analyst
comments)
TEL AVIV, June 5 Hong Kong conglomerate
Hutchison Whampoa is to take back control of Partner
Communications in a deal that will help the Israeli
mobile phone company's parent Scailex tackle its
debts.
The sale puts Hutchison back in charge of the telecoms
company it founded in 1997 but sold to Israeli holding company
Scailex in 2009 for $1.38 billion. Since the sale, Israel's
cellphone market has faced cut-throat competition partly from
de-regulation that has put pressure on Partner's earnings and
share price.
The Israeli government has forced mobile operators to slash
fees they charge each other to connect calls and to scrap exit
fines for customers. It also issued new licences to create more
competition and push prices down.
Hutchison had sold its Partner stake for $17.50 a share
three years ago, well above Partner's closing price of $4.99 on
Nasdaq on Monday.
The Hong Kong company has also agreed to extend repayment of
a $300 million loan it made to Scailex under the original deal
by three years to April 2017.
Scailex had expected to finance the loan with dividend
payments from Partner. But Partner, which has seen its profit
fall sharply, last paid a dividend in the third quarter of 2011.
"Hutchison believes in doing business in Israel, it believes
there is an opportunity in the cellular market in Israel," Dan
Eldar, a representative of Hutchison in Israel, told a
conference call. "We believe we know how to create value in
holding Partner."
Tsahi Avraham, an analyst at brokerage Clal Finance, said
the news was positive for Partner.
"Hutchison's positive reputation, accumulated during the
years of building Partner, together with its financial strength,
give the company breathing space," he said.
Avraham expects one of Hutchison's first decisions will be
to cut Partner's future dividend payments to 25-30 percent of
net profit and perhaps cancel them altogether for the time
being.
Under the agreement, Hutchison and the Li Ka Shing
foundation, owned by Hutchison's controlling shareholder, will
pay $125 million in cash for the 75 percent stake in Scailex.
Scailex's parent company Suny Electronic Inc,
which is selling the stake, had said on Sunday talks were taking
place. Scailex owns 44.5 percent of Partner.
Partner shares were up 2.1 percent to 19.25 shekels in
afternoon trade.
SALES OF SAMSUNG BUSINESS
As part of the Hutchison deal, Scailex will sell its
business importing Samsung mobile handsets into
Israel to Suny for $100 million. Suny is controlled by Israeli
businessman Ilan Ben-Dov, who is also chairman of Partner.
Hutchison and the foundation plan to appoint Amikam Cohen,
Partner's former CEO, as Partner's chairman in place of Ben-Dov.
Scailex has debts of $760 million, including the $300
million owed to Hutchison, much of it f rom buying Partner.
The company is also seeking to do a bond buyback to help
service its debts.
Scailex plans to repurchase about 50 percent of its
outstanding non-convertible bonds at a price that is 0.09
shekels higher than the closing prices of the bonds on the last
trading day before the announcement of the transaction,
Hutchison said in a statement.
That price represents 69 percent of the face value of the
bonds. The deal with Hutchison is conditional on the success of
the bond buyback, among other things.
Hutchison, which operates 13 cellular networks worldwide, is
also constructing a desalination facility in Israel, together
with its partner desalination firm IDE, that will be among the
largest in the world.
($1 = 3.89 shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters and
Jane Merriman)