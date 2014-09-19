BRIEF-American Express preliminary card member loans stats for March
* American Express - Preliminary USCS card member loans net write-off rate – principal only 1.8 percent (not 1.7 percent) at March end versus 1.8 percent at Feb end
Sept 18 Partner Nieruchomosci SA :
* Said on Thursday it reported its major shareholder "Partner-Finanse" T. Piec, R. Pawera sp. j. signed an investment agreement with Polmlek Olsztyn Sp. z o.o.
* Said agreement discloses Polmlek's intention of acquisition of Partner-Finanse's stake in Partner Nieruchomosci, as well as divestment of Polmlek's property to Partner Nieruchomosci
* Said aforementioned transactions will be preceded by establishing a special purpose company by Partner Nieruchomosci, through which transactions will be conducted
* Eaton Vance Corp reports March 31, 2017 assets under management