UPDATE 9-Eleven killed in suspected suicide bombing on Russian metro train
* Suspect had ties to radical Islamists -report (Updates toll, adds report on bomber's identity)
Nov 20 Partner Communications Company Ltd : * Announces the appointment of Mr. Adam Chesnoff as the chairman of the board
of directors * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Suspect had ties to radical Islamists -report (Updates toll, adds report on bomber's identity)
* Blackbaud Inc - acquired all of outstanding shares of capital stock of Academicworks for an aggregate purchase price of $50.0 million in cash Source text:(http://bit.ly/2o3dBKI) Further company coverage:
* Harbert Discovery Fund LP reports 6.2 percent stake in Qumu Corp as of March 24, 2017