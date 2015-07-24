BRIEF-UAE's Emaar Malls Group Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 539 million dirhams versus 529 million dirhams year ago
July 24 Shareholder advisory group Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) recommended that Bermuda-based reinsurer PartnerRe's investors vote against a takeover by rival Axis Capital Holdings Ltd.
ISS said a competing offer by Italian holding company Exor SpA was more "prudent" as it represented a 2.5 percent premium to the implied value of the Axis deal.
Axis and Exor have been in a bidding war for PartnerRe since April.
The ISS statement comes two weeks before PartnerRe shareholders are set to vote on the Axis deal, which was first announced in January. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru and Mike Stone in New York; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Q1 net profit 539 million dirhams versus 529 million dirhams year ago
•Says Mansour Abdul Majid Amer resigns as chairman and managing director •Appoints Mohammed Ahmed Fouad El Mekawy as chairman and managing director