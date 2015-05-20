May 20 AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd Chief
Executive Officer Albert Benchimol told employees on Wednesday
that a merger with PartnerRe Ltd was still in the best
interests of both reinsurance companies, according to a memo
seen by Reuters.
Earlier on Wednesday, PartnerRe said it would engage in
discussions with Italy's Exor SpA for a second time to
determine if its revised May 12 offer of $137.50 per share in
cash was compelling.
Benchimol said in the memo the company has progressed with
its integration planning with PartnerRe, but in light of its
engagement with Exor, those plans are being delayed.
The memo went on to say that, if its merger agreement with
PartnerRe was supplanted by another party, AXIS could expect to
receive a $280 million breakup fee, increasing its book value by
about 5 percent.
Representatives for PartnerRe and Axis declined to comment.
Axis' all-stock offer, currently worth $133.5 per share
including a special dividend of $11.5 per share, has so far been
deemed superior by PartnerRe to Exor's $137.5 per share all-cash
offer, which was increased from $130 last week.
However, PartnerRe intends to determine if Exor can increase
its price or modify the terms to make it harder to walk away
from a deal, people familiar with the situation said. They asked
not to be identified because they were not authorized to talk to
the media.
Italy's Exor is the investment vehicle of Agnelli family.
(Reporting by Mike Stone in New York. Editing by Andre Grenon)