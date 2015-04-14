BRIEF-VIB Vermoegen Q1 consolidated net income up at EUR 10.7 mln
* IN FIRST THREE MONTHS OF YEAR, COMPANY'S OPERATING REVENUE CLIMBED BY 4.6% FROM EUR 19.5 MILLION TO EUR 20.4 MILLION
MILAN, April 14 Italian holding company Exor , which controls carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles , has proposed to buy U.S. global reinsurer PartnerRe in a $6.4 billion all cash deal.
Exor, controlled by the Agnelli family, said in a statement it was offering $130 per PartnerRe share in what it said would be a friendly operation.
In January Axis Capital Holdings Ltd and PartnerRe agreed an all-share $11 billion merger to create one of the world's largest reinsurers.
"Compared to the all-share combination with Axis, it provides PartnerRe shareholders with superior value," Exor said in a statement.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)
* Canada's largest pension fund CPPIB withholds vote for re-election of bombardier executive chairman pierre beaudoin Further company coverage: