* Exor says will not sweeten latest $6.8 bln offer
* PartnerRe says Exor's offer price is "unacceptable"
* Exor says confident its bid will prevail
(Adds Exor statement, Sandell Asset Mgmt comments)
By Agnieszka Flak and Mike Stone
MILAN/NEW YORK, May 22 Bermuda-based reinsurer
PartnerRe will ask its shareholders to vote on a merger
with Axis Capital Holdings agreed in January, after
rival bidder Exor refused to further sweeten its $6.8
billion offer.
Exor, the investment vehicle of Italy's Agnelli family, said
on Thursday it would not raise its latest offer but was willing
to negotiate with the reinsurer if its board declared its bid
superior to that of Axis.
PartnerRe reiterated in a statement on Friday and a letter
to Exor's board that the price and terms of the Italian
company's offer were unacceptable.
"(Exor's) offer is an attempt to acquire PartnerRe at an
opportunistic point in the reinsurance cycle and at an
inadequate valuation that does not appropriately reflect the
strength of PartnerRe's balance sheet and franchise value," the
reinsurer said in the letter.
Reinsurers, which help insurers pay large damage claims in
exchange for part of the profit, are being squeezed by price
competition and weak demand from insurers.
Exor has become PartnerRe's largest shareholder after
acquiring a stake of 9.9 percent, a move the reinsurer said was
a "coercive attempt to further its opportunistic acquisition at
the expense of PartnerRe's long-term shareholders".
PartnerRe said its board continued to support a combination
with Axis. PartnerRe has so far argued the merger of equals,
meant to create one of the world's largest reinsurers, provided
better synergies and more upside longer term.
"PartnerRe will now proceed to shareholder approval of the
transaction with Axis," it said. A date for that shareholder
meeting has yet to be set.
Exor welcomed PartnerRe's decision to allow investors to
vote on the matter, saying it was confident its binding all-cash
offer of $137.50 per share "will ultimately prevail as it
provides superior value and certainty".
Exor has previously filed material with U.S. market
regulator SEC to allow it to solicit PartnerRe investors to vote
against the Axis deal should its own offer be spurned.
Franklin Mutual Advisers LLC, one of PartnerRe's top-five
shareholders, told Reuters earlier in May that Exor's latest
offer was "clearly superior" to the Axis deal. Meanwhile, Axis
is not considering improving its own offer, a person familiar
with the matter told Reuters on Sunday.
In a letter to PartnerRe's chairman, shareholder Sandell
Asset Management asked the board to acknowledge Exor's offer as
likely being the superior one. Sandell owns less than 1 percent
of PartnerRe, according to a person familiar with the asset
manager.
Sandell questioned the board's commitment to a fair process
and said the latter should act in the interest of shareholders.
Exor shares closed up 0.3 percent, while shares in PartnerRe
were down 0.3 percent by 1804 GMT.
(Editing by Keith Weir and Mark Potter)