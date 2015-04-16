UPDATE 1-Prosecutor probes Porsche SE executives over market manipulation allegations
* Similar to probe already launched into VW officials (Adds detail from markets regulator and related probes)
April 16 PartnerRe Ltd's second-biggest shareholder said Exor SpA's $6.4 billion all-cash offer for the Bermuda-based reinsurer was "much superior" to the all-share deal it agreed with rival Axis Capital Holdings in January.
"We weren't happy with the terms of (the Axis) deal and we had expressed that to the company," Franklin Mutual Advisers LLC (FMA) Chief Executive Peter Langerman told Reuters on Thursday.
FMA owns a 4.75 percent stake in PartnerRe as of Dec. 31, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)
* Similar to probe already launched into VW officials (Adds detail from markets regulator and related probes)
FRANKFURT, May 10 German sportswear maker Adidas is selling its golf equipment and clothing brands TaylorMade, Adams Golf and Ashworth to private equity firm KPS Capital Partners, taking a hit to its earnings.