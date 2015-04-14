(Refiles to add link to Reuters Breakingviews article)
* Exor offering $130 per PartnerRe share
* Deal offers 16 pct premium to Axis-PartnerRe deal
* PartnerRe says to review Exor proposal
* Exor expects to close deal this year
By Stephen Jewkes
MILAN, April 14 Italian holding company Exor
, which controls carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
, offered $6.4 billion in cash to buy Bermuda-based
reinsurer PartnerRe, trumping an all-share deal with
Axis Capital Holdings Ltd.
Earlier this year, Axis and PartnerRe agreed on an $11
billion merger to create one of the world's largest reinsurers
in a deal that was expected to close in the second half of this
year.
Reinsurers are being squeezed by price competition and weak
demand from insurers for their products, and tie-ups seen for
companies that lack global reach or specialised focus.
Exor, controlled by the Agnelli family, said in a statement
on Tuesday it was offering $130 per PartnerRe share in what it
said would be a friendly operation.
"Compared to the all-share combination with Axis, it
provides PartnerRe shareholders with superior value and greater
certainty since it is all cash, fully financed and does not
require a capital increase by Exor," the company said.
PartnerRe shares closed up 10.1 percent at $129.25.
PartnerRe said in a statement its board would review the
Exor proposal to determine the course of action it believed to
be in the best interests of the company and shareholders.
"The Board will announce its position regarding the Exor
proposal following its review, which will be completed in due
course," it said.
Exor, which had a minority stake in PartnerRe when it was
formed in 1993, said its offer represented a 16 percent premium
to the implied value per share for PartnerRe under the Axis
agreement.
PartnerRe, which has a market value of $5.65 billion, was
the world's 10th largest reinsurer, according to data compiled
by credit rating agency Moody's.
Reinsurers help insurers pay large damage claims, in
exchange for part of the profit.
EXOR AMBITIONS
Exor, which also has stakes in tractor and truck maker CNH
Industrial and real estate group Cushman & Wakefield,
has been seeking to diversify its asset base for some time.
On Monday Exor head John Elkann, a scion of the Agnelli
family, said the company was looking for opportunities in the
service sector, with a special focus on financial services. In
2013 it sold a 15 percent stake in Swiss inspection company SGS
for 2 billion euros.
Media reports last year said Exor was interested in Swiss
reinsurer Swiss Re, though the reports were denied by
both companies.
Exor, which has a market capitalisation of around $11
billion, said it expected to close the deal with PartnerRe in
2015.
It said it would fund the acquisition through cash on hand
as well as a bridge facility and term loan from Citibank and
Morgan Stanley for up to $4.75 billion.
Earlier on Tuesday Exor said it had received several
non-binding offers for Cushman & Wakefield, the sale of which
could result in a big gain as rising property prices have
boosted the value of companies in the sector.
Exor was advised by BDT & Company, Morgan Stanley and
Citigroup.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes. Editing by Jane Merriman, David
Evans and Dan Grebler)