MILAN, April 15 A $6.4 billion all-cash offer
from Italian holding company Exor for Bermuda-based
reinsurer PartnerRe has disrupted plans by Axis Capital
Holdings to merge with its rival and could end up
triggering a bidding war.
In January, Axis and PartnerRe agreed on an $11 billion
all-share deal to create one of the world's largest reinsurers,
in a deal meant to close in the second half of this year.
But Exor, controlled by the Agnelli family, said on Tuesday
it was offering $130 per PartnerRe share, or a 16 percent
premium to the implied value under the Axis agreement, in what
it said would be a friendly operation.
Exor boss John Elkann, an Agnelli scion, has made no secret
of his desire to branch out into the financial service sector
with its steadier and higher returns.
"We want to focus on new investments... we want to have
global players, leaders in their industries," Elkann told
analysts on a conference call.
The price surprised some, and Exor shares fell more than 3
percent in early trading, although they recouped losses to end
down 0.6 percent.
"I expected shares to fall more. The bid price is full, it's
all cash and they're paying in dollars at a time when the dollar
is high," said Roberto Lottici, a fund manager at Ifigest.
If successful, PartnerRe would make up a third of Exor's $14
billion portfolio that includes controlling stakes in carmaker
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, truck maker CNH Industrial
and soccer club Juventus, among others.
Axis said on Tuesday it remained committed to the planned
tie-up while PartnerRe said it would review Exor's proposals.
Investors do not rule out Axis matching Exor's offer. But
even if it does not bump up its bid, savings from the already
agreed tie-up, estimated at more than $200 million per year, and
a bigger overall reinsurance book, are benefits.
"We could see the PartnerRe board arguing that scale is
going to be a necessary condition to survive in the reinsurance
business and Exor does not provide scale," BMO Capital Markets
analyst Charles Sebaski said in a note.
Reinsurers, who help insurers pay large damage claims in
exchange for part of the profit, are being squeezed by price
competition and weak demand from insurers, and tie-ups are
expected to increase for companies that lack global reach or
specialised focus.
Asked if Exor would consider going hostile or even increase
the offer, Elkann only said the proposal was fully valued.
Some investors believe Exor's deal could provide greater
management stability.
"It seems to me the PartnerRe management wasn't particularly
happy about the Axis tie-up since Axis managers would have taken
over. They might appreciate a white knight," said Lottici.
Exor, which has a market value of around $11 billion, said
it would fund the deal through cash and loans from Citibank and
Morgan Stanley for up to $4.75 billion without any cash call.
Some analysts, noting the Axis deal undervalued PartnerRe's
reserves and franchise network, said Axis could be tempted
simply to accept a $250 million break-up fee and walk away.
Exor was advised by BDT & Company, Morgan Stanley and
Citigroup.
