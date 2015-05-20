(Adds details, Exor spokesman, Axis memo, background)

MILAN May 20 Bermuda-based reinsurer PartnerRe said on Wednesday it was ready to talk to Italian holding company Exor to see if there was room to improve its $6.8 billion takeover bid.

Exor, controlled by the Agnelli family, last week sweetened its all-cash offer for PartnerRe after a previous attempt to trump a bid by Axis Capital Holdings was rejected on the grounds it undervalued the reinsurer.

PartnerRe and peer Axis agreed in January to create one of the world's largest reinsurers, improving the deal earlier in May by including a one-off cash dividend.

"While we believe that PartnerRe is worth materially more than Exor has offered and the terms they have proposed are deficient, we stand ready to negotiate," PartnerRe Chairman Jean-Paul Montupet said in a statement.

The statement marks a change for the reinsurer which to date has stuck firmly to a commitment to merge with Axis.

"PartnerRe has secured a waiver from Axis Capital, allowing direct engagement with Exor with customary access, including due diligence," it said.

But it added the board had not changed its recommendation to support the pending merger with Axis.

Exor, PartnerRe's largest shareholder with a stake of nearly 10 percent, said last week it considered its proposal superior to the Axis deal and would urge PartnerRe shareholders to reject the rival proposal. It said at the time that the sweetened offer would be its final one.

An Exor spokesman declined to comment on Wednesday.

PartnerRe has so far argued the combination with Axis provided better synergies and more upside longer-term.

While Exor might not be able to up its bid, analysts said it could still come out as the winner given its sway as the reinsurer's largest investor should PartnerRe reject Exor's offer and bring the Axis proposal to a shareholder vote.

Exor boss John Elkann, a scion of Fiat's founding Agnelli family, is keen to branch out into the financial services sector with its steadier and higher returns, and diversify its portfolio, which includes a controlling stake in carmaker Fiat Chrysler.

PartnerRe said its board had issued a letter to shareholders responding to what it said were misstatements made by Exor on their proposal and their discussions.

Franklin Mutual Advisers LLC, one of PartnerRe's top-five shareholders, told Reuters in May Exor's sweetened offer was "clearly superior" to the Axis deal.

Meanwhile, Axis is not considering improving its own offer, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Sunday.

Axis Chief Executive Officer Albert Benchimol told employees on Wednesday the company remained committed to a merger with PartnerRe, adding the combination was still in the best interests of both reinsurance firms, according to a memo seen by Reuters. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes and Agnieszka Flak; Additional reporting by Paola Arosio and Mike Stone; Editing by Chris Reese)