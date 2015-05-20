(Adds details, Exor spokesman, Axis memo, background)
MILAN May 20 Bermuda-based reinsurer PartnerRe
said on Wednesday it was ready to talk to Italian
holding company Exor to see if there was room to
improve its $6.8 billion takeover bid.
Exor, controlled by the Agnelli family, last week sweetened
its all-cash offer for PartnerRe after a previous attempt to
trump a bid by Axis Capital Holdings was rejected on the
grounds it undervalued the reinsurer.
PartnerRe and peer Axis agreed in January to create one of
the world's largest reinsurers, improving the deal earlier in
May by including a one-off cash dividend.
"While we believe that PartnerRe is worth materially more
than Exor has offered and the terms they have proposed are
deficient, we stand ready to negotiate," PartnerRe Chairman
Jean-Paul Montupet said in a statement.
The statement marks a change for the reinsurer which to date
has stuck firmly to a commitment to merge with Axis.
"PartnerRe has secured a waiver from Axis Capital, allowing
direct engagement with Exor with customary access, including due
diligence," it said.
But it added the board had not changed its recommendation to
support the pending merger with Axis.
Exor, PartnerRe's largest shareholder with a stake of nearly
10 percent, said last week it considered its proposal superior
to the Axis deal and would urge PartnerRe shareholders to reject
the rival proposal. It said at the time that the sweetened offer
would be its final one.
An Exor spokesman declined to comment on Wednesday.
PartnerRe has so far argued the combination with Axis
provided better synergies and more upside longer-term.
While Exor might not be able to up its bid, analysts said it
could still come out as the winner given its sway as the
reinsurer's largest investor should PartnerRe reject Exor's
offer and bring the Axis proposal to a shareholder vote.
Exor boss John Elkann, a scion of Fiat's founding Agnelli
family, is keen to branch out into the financial services sector
with its steadier and higher returns, and diversify its
portfolio, which includes a controlling stake in carmaker Fiat
Chrysler.
PartnerRe said its board had issued a letter to shareholders
responding to what it said were misstatements made by Exor on
their proposal and their discussions.
Franklin Mutual Advisers LLC, one of PartnerRe's top-five
shareholders, told Reuters in May Exor's sweetened offer was
"clearly superior" to the Axis deal.
Meanwhile, Axis is not considering improving its own offer,
a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on
Sunday.
Axis Chief Executive Officer Albert Benchimol told employees
on Wednesday the company remained committed to a merger with
PartnerRe, adding the combination was still in the best
interests of both reinsurance firms, according to a memo seen by
Reuters.
