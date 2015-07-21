UPDATE 1-U.S. burger chain Wendy's quarterly profit, sales beat estimates
May 10 Wendy's Co reported higher-than-expected quarterly same-restaurant sales and profit, driven by the popularity of its value meals such as "4 for $4" and lower costs.
July 21 Bermuda-based reinsurer PartnerRe said it would seek talks with Exor SpA to discuss the Italian holding company's latest takeover offer, the sixth since it began a bidding war with Axis Capital Holdings in April.
However, PartnerRe said its board remained in favor of a deal with Axis, which it considered "superior in value, terms and certainty of closing to the current Exor proposal."
PartnerRe agreed to be bought by Axis in January. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
May 10 Wendy's Co reported higher-than-expected quarterly same-restaurant sales and profit, driven by the popularity of its value meals such as "4 for $4" and lower costs.
May 10 U.S. broadcaster Tribune Media Co , reported a quarterly loss on Wednesday, compared with a profit a year earlier, hurt in part by lower ad revenue from its TV and entertainment business and as it took an impairment charge.