* Exor "fully committed" to PartnerRe bid
* Axis-PartnerRe merger sweetened with one-off dividend
* PartnerRe head has no indication Exor will turn hostile
(Adds PartnerRe chairman comments)
By Stephen Jewkes and Amrutha Gayathri
MILAN/BANGALORE, May 4 Italy's Exor
said on Monday it remained fully committed to its $6.4 billion
offer for PartnerRe after the Bermuda-based reinsurer
rejected its attempt to trump a bid by Axis Capital Holdings
.
Exor's decision to press ahead with its offer means
PartnerRe shareholders will have to decide which deal is
sweeter, and indicates it is unlikely to raise its bid for now.
The Italian holding company, controlled by the Agnelli
family, made its all-cash offer for PartnerRe in April,
disrupting an $11 billion all-share deal between Axis and
PartnerRe to create one of the world's largest reinsurers.
But earlier on Monday, PartnerRe said it had rejected Exor's
proposal, arguing it undervalued the company.
In a joint statement, PartnerRe and Axis said their merger
deal would now also include a one-off cash dividend of $11.5 per
share for PartnerRe shareholders, when it closes in the third
quarter.
On a call with analysts, PartnerRe Chairman Jean-Paul
Montupet said it was not a good time to sell due to the low
valuations of insurers. He said Exor was trying to bag PartnerRe
at a very low price.
"We didn't get to the stage where we could have allowed them
to do due diligence," Montupet said, adding he had no indication
Exor would launch a hostile bid.
EXOR COMMITTED
Exor said it still considered its proposal superior and
PartnerRe investors would have to make up their minds.
"Axis' revised transaction still undervalues PartnerRe," it
said in a statement. "Exor is therefore determined to pursue its
transaction on the proposed terms and is fully committed to
achieving its rapid completion."
Exor, which controls carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
, is offering $130 per PartnerRe share, or a 16 percent
premium to the implied value under the original Axis agreement.
Exor boss John Elkann, a scion of Fiat's founding Agnelli
family, is keen to branch out into the financial service sector
with its steadier and higher returns.
The Italian firm said on Monday the special dividend offered
in the Axis deal would reduce PartnerRe's capital by more than
$550 million and significantly weaken the reinsurer's financial
strength.
Axis and PartnerRe said they still expected savings of more
than $200 million from their merger.
In April, PartnerRe's second-biggest shareholder told
Reuters that Exor's offer was "much superior" to a deal with
Axis.
Exor shares rose 1.5 percent on Monday while the Italian
blue-chip index closed up 0.7 percent. PartnerRe shares
were down 1.5 percent at 1725 GMT.
