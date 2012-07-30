July 30 Reinsurer PartnerRe Ltd posted a better-than-expected operating profit for the second straight quarter, boosted by strong underwriting results and lower loss expenses.

The Bermuda-based reinsurer's net profit rose to $176.1 million, or $2.50 per share for the second quarter, from $124.2 million, or $1.69 per share, a year earlier.

Operating profit, a key metric for insurers and reinsurers as it excludes certain investment gains and losses, more than doubled to $2.20 per share from 98 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Analysts on average were expecting the company, which had total assets of $23.1 billion at end June, to post an operating profit of $1.97 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net premiums earned during the quarter fell marginally to $1.11 billion.

Net investment income was down 3 percent at $153 million.

PartnerRe shares, which have gained 7 percent in the last three months, closed at $74.73 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.