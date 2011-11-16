European shares get tech support, Hexagon soars on M&A talk
LONDON, June 14 Recovering technology stocks gave European shares another leg up on Wednesday, while deal chatter sent Sweden's Hexagon soaring to a record high.
ZURICH Nov 16 Swiss private equity firm Partners Group assumes it will meet its new money goal for 2011, its Chairman was quoted as saying on Wednesday.
Despite turbulent financial markets and unease about sovereign debts in the euro zone, investors were not staying on the sidelines, said Executive Chairman Alfred Gantner in an interview with the Handeslzeitung, distributed to media a day ahead of publication.
"We continue to assume that this year we will achieve our goal of 4 to 5 billion euros in new money," he was quoted as saying. (Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
LONDON, June 14 Recovering technology stocks gave European shares another leg up on Wednesday, while deal chatter sent Sweden's Hexagon soaring to a record high.
SEOUL, June 14 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0730 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL June 14 *32.9 -132.8 52.9 ^June 13 -78.7 162.5 -121.9 June 12 -146.2 -407.8 498.8 June 9