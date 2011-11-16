ZURICH Nov 16 Swiss private equity firm Partners Group assumes it will meet its new money goal for 2011, its Chairman was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

Despite turbulent financial markets and unease about sovereign debts in the euro zone, investors were not staying on the sidelines, said Executive Chairman Alfred Gantner in an interview with the Handeslzeitung, distributed to media a day ahead of publication.

"We continue to assume that this year we will achieve our goal of 4 to 5 billion euros in new money," he was quoted as saying. (Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)