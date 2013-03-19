(Refiled to reach additional subscriber service)

ZURICH, March 19 Partners Group has reported a 25 percent rise in full-year net profits and a strong rise in assets under management, as pension funds in North America and Europe poured new money into the Swiss private equity firm.

The Baar, Switzerland-based group pulled in net new money of 4.9 billion euros ($6.35 billion) for the year, at the top end of its target range, and said it expected inflows of between 4 and 6 billion euros for 2013. At the end of the year Partners managed over 28 billion euros.

Net profit adjusted for non cash items climbed to 266 million Swiss francs ($282 million) from 212 million francs a year earlier thanks to higher management fees on the higher assets and more income from performance fees.

The group said it would propose a dividend of 6.25 Swiss francs for 2012, up from 5.50 francs a year earlier, giving a yield of 3 percent.

Partners, which invests in private equity, debt and infrastructure projects around the world, said 80 percent of new investments came from continental Europe, the UK and North America, with corporate and private pension funds contributing 73 percent of the new money.

Volatile equities markets and low bond yields have pushed many institutional investment managers to rethink their asset allocation in order to meet investment targets, and a growing number are investing in alternative assets like private equity, hedge funds and commodities. ($1=0.7717 euros) ($1=0.9451 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto; Editing by Greg Mahlich)