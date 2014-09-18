UPDATE 2-Credit Suisse seeks to catch up with rivals with $4 bln cash call
* Q1 net profit comes in ahead of forecasts (Adds background, detail, company comments, stock price)
Sept 18 Partners Group Holding AG : * Part of winning consortium to operate Sydney's North West Rail Link,
Australia's largest public transport infrastructure project * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Q1 net profit comes in ahead of forecasts (Adds background, detail, company comments, stock price)
* Shares up 3.4 pct, leading FTSE mid-cap gainers (Adds analyst quote, share reaction, background)