BRIEF-Rebosis Property reports HY HEPS of 35.44 cents
* Declared a dividend of 60.80 cents per share for six months ended Feb.28 2017
Aug 5 Partners Group Holding AG : * Says Partners Group opens Houston office to build out private markets
coverage in the US and Latin America * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Declared a dividend of 60.80 cents per share for six months ended Feb.28 2017
* Raises forecast for online business in 2017 significantly after most successful year in the company's history