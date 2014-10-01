BRIEF-Nippon Shinyaku Co's sales likely rose 20 pct to nearly 100 bln yen in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei
* Nippon Shinyaku Co Ltd appears to have generated around 15.5 billion yen in group operating profit in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei
Oct 1 Partnership Assurance Group Plc :
* Do not expect a material impact to business from proposed changes to pensions tax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nippon Shinyaku Co Ltd appears to have generated around 15.5 billion yen in group operating profit in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei
April 21 European engineering groups ABB Ltd and Schneider Electric SE are competing for General Electric Co's industrial solutions division, which could fetch as much as $3 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.