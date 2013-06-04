LONDON, June 4 Private-equity backed life
insurer Partnership Assurance Group has brought forward its
planned London stock market debut, two people familiar with the
matter said, indicating it has received strong demand for the
shares.
The British company, majority owned by private equity firm
Cinven, began taking orders for its initial public
offering (IPO) a week ago and had originally planned to make its
market debut towards the middle of the month.
It will now close order books for the offering on Thursday
and will begin trading on the London Stock Exchange on
Friday, the people said.
Partnership offered its shares at between 325 pence and 400p
each and received enough orders for all the stock on sale by the
end of the first day of bookbuilding, one of the people said.
That values the company, in which Cinven bought an 80
percent stake for 200 million euros ($260.6 million) in 2008, at
between 1.3 billion pounds ($2 billion) and 1.6 billion.
Partnership, which provides annuities that pay more to
customers with medical conditions as well as insurance to fund
long-term residential care, plans to raise 125 million pounds
from the sale of new shares to pay down debt.
Cinven and the company's management will also be selling
around a quarter of their holdings.
A spokesman for Partnership declined to comment.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley
are running the sale.