LONDON May 13 Partnership Assurance Group, the
private-equity backed life insurer, announced plans on Monday to
float on the London Stock Exchange, in a further sign that
London's initial public offering market is rebounding.
Owned by private equity firm Cinven since 2008, the life
insurer generated profit of 112 million pounds ($171.97
million)in 2012 and claims a 26 percent share of the 4.5 billion
pound non-standard annuities market in Britain.
Cinven plans to sell a portion of its existing shares as
well as issue new shares to raise approximately 120 million
pounds to achieve a minimum free float of 25 percent.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley
have been appointed as joint sponsors and joint global
co-ordinaters with Keefe Bruyette & Woods and Panmure Gordon &
Co acting as co-lead managers. Evercore is financial adviser to
the company.