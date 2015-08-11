* All-share deal values Partnership at 668.5 mln stg
* Just Retirement investors to have 60 pct of combined firm
* Just Retirement shares up 1.2 pct, Partnership up 9 pct
(Adds deal detail, CEO quote, share reaction)
By Simon Jessop
LONDON, Aug 11 Britain's Just Retirement
has agreed to buy rival Partnership Assurance for 669
million pounds ($1 billion) in shares, hoping greater scale and
a stronger capital position will help it cope with changes that
have rocked its industry.
Pensions and savings firms have been hit hard by reforms
that have removed the obligation for retirees to buy an annuity
-- a financial product providing income for life that has been a
high-margin cornerstone of many companies' businesses.
Under the terms of the deal, Just Retirement shareholders
will own about 60 percent of the enlarged group, while
Partnership shareholders will get 40 percent after receiving
0.834 shares in the new company for each Partnership share held.
The new company -- JRP Group - will have better resources to
develop new products and shore up its core UK market before
looking to expand overseas, into South Africa and the United
States, Just Retirement Chief Executive Rodney Cook said on
Tuesday on a conference call with journalists.
Cook said both firms had enjoyed a strong start to the year
for new business, which would leave the market "pleasantly
surprised". Partnership issued interim results showing 231
million pounds in premiums from new business.
The deal is based on a Just Retirement share price of 199
pence and a Partnership price of 166 pence and will see the new
company look to raise around 150 million pounds in fresh equity,
the companies said.
The boards of both have agreed to share responsibility for
the running of the new firm and have the support of their
private equity backers for a deal, which should provide pretax
cost savings of at least 40 million pounds a year.
Shares in both firms rose in early dealing, with Just
Retirement up 1.3 percent and Partnership up 9 percent, against
a FTSE All-Shares index down 0.3 percent.
($1 = 0.6423 pounds)
(Reporting by Simon Jessop and Sinead Cruise; Editing by Matt
Scuffham and Mark Potter)