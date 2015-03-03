LONDON, March 3 Annuity provider Partnership
Assurance said on Tuesday that total operating profits
dropped 51 percent to 64 million pounds ($98.48 million) in
2014, dented by a drop in the sales of individual annuities.
Individual annuity sales fell 57 percent to 466 million
pounds compared with 2013, Partnership said in a statement,
although it said there was a near three-fold increase in bulk
annuity sales - taking on the risk of company defined benefit
pension schemes - to 247 million pounds.
The operating profit came in slightly above a forecast of 61
million pounds, according to a consensus of analysts supplied by
the company.
The company said it would pay a final dividend of 1 pence
per share, bringing its total dividend for 2014 to 1.5 pence a
share.
($1 = 0.6499 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)