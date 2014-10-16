* Individual annuity sales down 48 percent in Q3
* Total sales fall 43 pct
* CEO says market disruption to continue in short term
By Clare Hutchison
LONDON, Oct 16 British specialist annuity
provider Partnership Assurance said disruption to its
core individual annuity market caused by government reforms had
continued in the third quarter, sending sales down by almost 43
percent from a year earlier.
In its budget in March, the British government said it would
stop making annuity purchases compulsory for many pensioners.
The decision effectively ends a captive market for Britain's
life companies selling annuities, which provide an income for
life in exchange for a retiree's pension pot.
Partnership sells annuities to pensioners who are heavy
smokers or suffer medical conditions such as diabetes or heart
disease, paying out higher rates because they are unlikely to
live as long as healthier retirees.
Its shares were down almost 6 percent at 87 pence in early
trading on Thursday.
The company had already warned that the reforms would cause
significant disruption and on Thursday put out an accelerated
trading statement because of "the difficulty the uncertain
environment causes for the market in accurately forecasting
sales".
Partnership said the ongoing upheaval had resulted in
individual retirement annuity sales of 69 million pounds ($110
million) in the three months to Sept. 30, out of total sales of
89 million pounds. That compares with individual annuities of
135 million pounds and total sales of 155 million pounds a year
earlier.
Quotes, a closely watched indicator of future sales,
remained 50 percent below the level prior to the March
announcement and conversion rates were also down versus
pre-budget averages, it added.
"At this stage there is no obvious catalyst to change this
behaviour prior to the new regulations being implemented and it
is possible that deferrals could increase further as we approach
April 2015," Chief Executive Steve Groves said.
The company has been trying to diversify to offset the
decline and has a growing but "lumpy" pipeline of defined
benefit transactions. It is also seeking overseas expansion.
"Although the timing of any international expansion remains
uncertain, our discussions with potential partners to deploy
Partnership's unique Intellectual Property in the United States
are progressing well," Groves said.
"I expect market disruption and uncertainty to prevail in
the short term, but I remain confident that by leveraging our
core competences, we will achieve our long term goal of
delivering a diversified, growth business over time."
(1 US dollar = 0.6259 British pound)
(Reporting by Clare Hutchison; Editing by Vincent Baby)