BRIEF-Property For Industry Ltd updates on property portfolio
* accepted an unsolicited offer to sell its property at 65 Hugo Johnston for a gross sales price of $14.25 million.
June 23 Partnership Assurance Group Plc :
* Anticipated that cost management proposals will result in loss of approximately 100 roles across its London and Redhill offices
* Proposals are expected to generate annualised cost savings of 21 million pounds in 2015, resulting in anticipated total operating expenses in 2015 of approximately 80 million pounds
* Expects to incur non-recurring costs totalling 3 million pounds during 2014 in implementing these changes; further 5 million pounds during 2014 and 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* accepted an unsolicited offer to sell its property at 65 Hugo Johnston for a gross sales price of $14.25 million.
* Enters into a merchant agreement with RED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: