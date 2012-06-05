(Corrects to reflect deal values company at $2.7 bln)
June 5 Private equity firm Thomas H. Lee
Partners will buy a majority stake in Party City, North
America's largest retailer of party goods such as balloons and
Halloween costumes, in a deal that values the company at $2.7
billion.
The retailer's current private equity owners -- Advent
International Corp, Berkshire Partners LLC and Weston Presidio
-- as well as Party City management will have "significant
minority stakes" in the company after the deal, according to a
statement released by all the firms on Tuesday.
