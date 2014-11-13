Nov 13 Passat SA :

* Reports Q3 revenue of 14.77 million euros, down 7.4 pct

* 9-month revenue is 35.81 million euros versus 39.06 million euros last year Source text: bit.ly/1ExhFAy Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)