TORONTO Dec 1 Intel Corp said on
Monday it has acquired PasswordBox, a Montreal-based identity
management service that gives users a convenient way to log into
websites and applications from any device without having to type
or remember passwords.
The purchase price for the privately held Canadian start-up
was not disclosed.
PasswordBox, founded in 2012, will become a part of the Safe
Identity organization within Intel Security Group, said the
Santa Clara, California-based chipmaker in a statement.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha Editing by W Simon)